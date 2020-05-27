Boeing cutting more than 12,000 U.S. jobs with thousands more planned

WASHINGTON — Boeing Co. said Wednesday it was eliminating more than 12,000 U.S. jobs, including laying off 6,770 U.S. workers as the largest American planemaker restructures in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Boeing also disclosed it plans "several thousand remaining layoffs" in the next few months but did not say where those would take place.
The company announced in April it would cut 10% of its worldwide workforce of 160,000 by the end of 2020. Boeing said Wednesday it had approved 5,520 U.S. employees to take voluntary layoffs and they will leave Boeing in the coming weeks. Boeing also disclosed it is notifying 6,770 workers this week of involuntary layoffs.
Boeing is moving to cut costs as it faces a drop in airplane demand from the coronavirus pandemic.
Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told employees in an email that the "pandemic's devastating impact on the airline industry means a deep cut in the number of commercial jets and services our customers will need over the next few years, which in turn means fewer jobs on our lines and in our offices. ... I wish there were some other way."
In April, Boeing recorded zero orders for the second time this year and customers canceled another 108 orders for its grounded 737 Max plane, compounding its worst start to a year since 1962.
The pandemic worsened a crisis for the company in which the 737 Max was grounded last year after the second of two fatal crashes.
Last month, Boeing raised $25 billion in a bond offering that allowed the company avoid taking government aid.
The layoffs are primarily in Boeing's commercial aircraft operations. Its defense unit employs about 16,000 in the St. Louis area.
Updated at 11:10 a.m. Below, our earlier story posted at 7 a.m.
_____
WASHINGTON — Boeing Co. is expected to announce U.S. job cuts this week after disclosing last month it planned to shed 10% of its worldwide workforce of 160,000 employees, people briefed on the plans and a union said.
A spokesman for the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) union that represents 17,600 Boeing employees told Reuters Tuesday the company informed the union it should expect layoff notices on Friday.
Boeing declined to comment.
In April, Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun said the company had “begun taking action to lower our number of employees by roughly 10% through a combination of voluntary layoffs, natural turnover and involuntary layoffs as necessary.”
Calhoun said in April Boeing will need to make “even deeper reductions in areas that are most exposed to the condition of our commercial customers — more than 15% across our commercial airplanes and services businesses, as well as our corporate functions.”
SPEEA said about 1,300 of its members applied to take voluntary layoffs.
The Puget Sound Business Journal reported earlier that Boeing planned to layoff thousands of workers.
A union official confirmed the newspaper’s report that Boeing had told union leaders to expect cuts of between 15 to 20% of its membership, which represents engineers and technical workers in Washington State and southern California.
Boeing is struggling as the worldwide airline sector has been rocked by the travel demand falloff from the coronavirus pandemic.
In April, Boeing recorded zero orders for the second time this year and customers canceled another 108 orders for its grounded 737 Max plane compounding its worst start to a year since 1962.
The outbreak worsened a crisis following the second of two fatal crashes that led to the grounding of the 737 Max in March 2019. Calhoun said on May 8 he expected to resume production of grounded 737 Max jet this month.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.