Boeing deepens job cuts as profit slumps on 737 Max, COVID crises

Boeing Co. reported its fourth straight quarterly loss on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic and 737 Max grounding continued to hammer sales, while reaffirming its expectation that U.S. deliveries of the jet would resume before year-end.

The U.S. planemaker also said it was sticking with the deeply reduced twin-aisle production rates announced in July, as well as the goal to hit a build rate of 31 narrowbodies monthly in early 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought air travel to a near halt, pushing major airlines to the brink of bankruptcy and forcing them to seek government aid, cut costs and defer aircraft deliveries — when Boeing gets paid most of the money for new jets.

“While losing money and burning through over $5 billion in three months is hardly good news, at least it wasn’t worse than this,” Vertical Research Partners analyst Rob Stallard wrote in a note.

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told analysts on a call that he expects to win 737 Max approval in time to resume deliveries in the fourth quarter.

Calhoun expects airline traffic to end the year at around 30-35% of 2019 levels, with a return to pre-pandemic levels in about three years — more optimistic than some industry estimates.