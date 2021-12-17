Boeing donating $1 million to tornado relief

BERKELEY — Plane maker Boeing says it will donate $1 million to help the St. Louis area and others recover from last week's tornado outbreak, which killed dozens of people across Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas, and caused millions of dollars in damage.
“The damage caused by these tornadoes is devastating," said Ziad Ojakli, Boeing's executive vice president of government operations. "We are committed to partnering with organizations that will quickly bring relief to those communities hardest hit by these storms so that residents can begin to pick up the pieces and start the rebuilding process."
Boeing's donations will go to multiple organizations, including the American Red Cross and Feeding America. The company will also match employees' donations to tornado relief.
