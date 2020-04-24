Boeing-Embraer deal hits new roadblock as deadline nears

PARIS — A $4.2 billion deal for Boeing to buy the civil jetmaking arm of Brazil's Embraer has hit a roadblock over implementation, leaving its fate uncertain unless a breakthrough can be found quickly, people familiar with the talks said.

The companies have been in discussions to assess whether various contractual conditions have been met for the tie-up, including the way a new venture 80%-owned by Boeing would be set up and funded, and have the rest of Friday to resolve the issue.

The deal also depends on delayed approval from the European Union which has said it needs until August to complete its anti-trust probe after the deal was cleared by other regulators, but this is not seen as the main stumbling block.

Neither company agreed to comment.

Under a provisional agreement signed early last year, Boeing and Embraer had until April 24 — or 15 months after the initial signing — to complete the deal and implement a number of covenants and conditions on both sides.

People familiar with the matter stressed that the deadline expires at midnight Sao Paulo time and that a deal could still be reached to resolve outstanding differences, though two sources said the talks were not progressing quickly.