 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Boeing gives $5 million for advanced manufacturing center in north St. Louis

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Boeing said Friday it is investing $5 million to boost an advanced manufacturing center in north St. Louis.

The money will go toward funding the facility and workforce development programs, according to a release. 

Civic and political leaders kicked off the effort for the facility in 2020. The 130,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing center will house workforce development programs and research and development efforts for such industries as aerospace, agriculture technology, automotive and more. 

Officials are aiming to develop the center over the next decade and are planning to build it in north St. Louis near Ranken Technical College and the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency headquarters. 

0 Comments

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who benefits from President Biden's student loan relief?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News