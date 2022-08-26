Boeing gives $5 million for advanced manufacturing center in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Boeing said Friday it is investing $5 million to boost an advanced manufacturing center in north St. Louis.

The money will go toward funding the facility and workforce development programs, according to a release.

Civic and political leaders kicked off the effort for the facility in 2020. The 130,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing center will house workforce development programs and research and development efforts for such industries as aerospace, agriculture technology, automotive and more.

Officials are aiming to develop the center over the next decade and are planning to build it in north St. Louis near Ranken Technical College and the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency headquarters.