Boeing, lawmakers again fight to keep new Super Hornets in St. Louis

BERKELEY — One of the area’s most important assembly lines is back in a familiar pinch.

For the second time in less than a decade, the U.S. Navy is planning to stop buying new F/A-18 Super Hornets from Boeing at the end of September. If the plans stand, the last new model will roll off the line at Lambert Field in 2024 — not far off in an industry where each plane takes years to build — and leave at least hundreds of Boeing workers in limbo.

Local politicians are already sounding the alarm.

“Not only will a line shutdown have catastrophic effects on our national defense, but it will directly result in a significant loss of jobs in Missouri,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page wrote in a letter to the state’s congressional delegation last month. “It is a decision that will directly impact nearly 16,000 employees in the St. Louis region and hundreds of suppliers here.”

Boeing issued a statement Wednesday saying the Navy needs new Super Hornets to deal with a fighter shortage and that the company plans to continue pressing its case.

“We look forward to working with our Navy customers and Congress to ensure this critical program is funded and delivered,” spokeswoman Deborah VanNierop said.