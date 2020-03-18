Boeing leads Wall Street lower as corporate damage grows

However, investors feared that even dramatic stimulus will not be able to avert a deep recession, as the COVID-19 disease continues to spread rapidly across the globe and estimates for the duration of the damage extend out into the summer.

Worries about mass debt defaults or writedowns to come also has U.S. banks under pressure, with the S&P 500 banking subsector down 5.6%.

"If you have lots of companies drawing down their credit facilities to make sure that they can keep their businesses running then it's a reasonable assumption that banks will have some credit problems down the road," said Keith Bliss​, managing partner at iQ Capital (USA) LLC, in New York.

Apple Inc dropped 2.9% as analysts anticipated a significant blow to its business from temporary store closures. Even Cheerios maker General Mills Inc., which raised its profit forecast citing consumer bulk-buying, fell 4.3%.

Boeing, just a year ago seen as a perpetual growth stock and a symbol of U.S. tech and industrial power, has now lost more than 60% of its value, while the market overall has fallen by around a third — or around $7 trillion in value.