Boeing, one of the St. Louis area’s biggest employers, mandates COVID-19 vaccination for all U.S. workers

Boeing Co. said on Tuesday it is requiring its U.S.-based employees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or have an approved medical or religious exemption by Dec. 8 to comply with President Joe Biden's order for federal contractors.
The U.S. planemaker follows American Airlines and aircraft parts manufacturer Spirit AeroSystems in announcing it would comply with the executive order.
President Biden last week said more U.S. businesses should obligate workers to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, calling the move vital to ending the pandemic and sustaining the economy.
Boeing employs nearly 16,000 people in the St. Louis area, with about 12,100 at its St. Louis County defense site.
