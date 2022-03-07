Boeing pays out $130M in bonuses in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Boeing says it has begun paying out $130 million in annual bonuses to more than 15,000 employees in the region.

It's part of more than $1.1 billion in incentive payouts across the company, spokeswoman Didi VanNierop said.

The planemaker, which builds F-15 and Super Hornet fighter jets at its complex north of Lambert Field and has other facilities in St. Charles and the Metro East, said bonuses are based on employee safety, product safety, quality and financial results.

Michael D’Ambrose, Boeing's chief human resources officer, said in a release that the incentives are part of benefit packages “to attract and retain the best talent.”

