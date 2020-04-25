Boeing pulls out of Embraer merger talks, sources say

PARIS — Boeing Co. has told the Brazilian planemaker Embraer that Embraer has not met conditions needed to complete a civil aerospace tie-up, meaning the $4.2 billion deal is off for the foreseeable future, two people familiar with the matter said.
In a letter late on Friday, Embraer declined to agree to an extension to an April 24 deadline to close the deal, which calls for Boeing to buy 80% of Embraer’s commercial aerospace activities, the sources said.
Boeing later confirmed the decision. Embraer, the world’s third largest planemaker, declined to comment.
