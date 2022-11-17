Boeing reorganizes struggling defense business unit

WASHINGTON — Boeing Co. said on Thursday that it will consolidate its struggling defense unit by cutting in half the number of divisions and the planemaker made a series of executive leadership changes.

The company is slashing its defense unit from eight to four divisions, which include Vertical Lift, Mobility, Surveillance & Bombers, Air Dominance and Space, Intelligence & Weapon Systems, the company said.

Steve Nordlund will lead the Air Dominance division, which will encompass its military aircraft operations concentrated here, and become the senior site executive in St. Louis, where Boeing employs some 15,000 people across multiple locations. It assembles the Super Hornet and F-15 fighter jets and T-7 Air Force trainer jet at its north St. Louis County campus, makes the the MQ-25 Navy refueling drones at its Mascoutah airport facility and manufactures guided bombs in St. Charles.

Nordlund replaces Steve Parker, who was promoted last month to chief operation officer at Boeing Defense, Space and Security, based in the Washington D.C. area.

The plan to consolidate is aimed at making its defense business more manageable as Boeing attempts to improve its relationship with the Pentagon, a person briefed on the move said. The moves to realign top management in the organization aren't expected to have any impact on jobs or operations in St. Louis, the company said.

Additionally, Boeing Global Services will integrate all government services — domestic and international — into one organization.

Last month, Boeing's defense business recorded a $2.8 billion charge for a number of programs, including Air Force One and the KC-46A tanker, which are assembled outside of St. Louis and accounted for more than half of the defense unit's losses last quarter. Reuters first reported in October that Boeing appointed a senior troubleshooter to help turn around loss-making programs at its Defense, Space & Security division.

Boeing also said Thursday that Tim Peters, currently vice president and general manager of Mobility and Surveillance, and Cindy Gruensfelder, currently vice president and general manager of Missile and Weapon Systems, will be retiring after helping with the the transitions.

Shares of Boeing fell less than 1% to $171.94 in afternoon trading.

Jacob Barker of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.