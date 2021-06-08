Boeing’s unmanned, St. Louis-made tanker makes history with first refueling

MASCOUTAH — A St. Louis-made tanker drone just made history.

After taking off from MidAmerica Airport here Friday, a prototype Boeing MQ-25 Stingray linked up with a U.S. Navy Super Hornet and became the first craft with no crew to refuel a manned plane in the air.

Boeing and the Navy announced the news in a press release Monday, hailing the exercise as a “big step” for the program.

Officials said the flight proved that the Stingray can refuel planes using the same method as manned tankers and laid the foundation for more challenging future tests, at different speeds, altitudes and locations — including from aircraft carriers.

“We took a big step last Friday,” said David Bujold, Boeing’s program manager for the Stingray.

The company is counting on the Stingray to become a multi-billion dollar line of business in the coming decade. And at least a chunk of its regional workers, who number more than 15,000, are counting on the planes for years of work at facilities north of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.