Boeing's 777X jetliner successfully completes maiden flight

It boasts the world's largest commercial engines from General Electric, wide enough to swallow a 737 MAX fuselage. Another of the plane's hallmarks is its folding wingtips — designed to allow its carbon wings to fit the same parking bays as earlier models.

In 2014, Boeing announced its north St. Louis County plant would make parts of the wing for its 777X jet, giving the defense-focused St. Louis region a toehold in commercial passenger jet construction. About 600 employees from Boeing's defense unit are involved with work on the wing, the vast majority of them in the St. Louis region, which will continue to hire as production ramps up.

In 2013, the state of Missouri approved a program that has committed up to $229 million over 18 years for Boeing, an incentive passed as the company was looking for sites to manufacture part of the wing. Under the program, the company can reap the full amount if it added 2,000 jobs, a number the company says it has attained as orders of its military jets grew.