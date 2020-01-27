Boeing's 777X jetliner successfully completes maiden flight

SEATTLE — Boeing Co. successfully staged the first flight of the world's largest twin-engine jetliner Saturday in a respite from the crisis over its smallest model, the grounded 737 MAX.
The 777X, a larger version of the 777 mini-jumbo, touched down at historic Boeing Field outside Seattle at 2 p.m. Saturday after a debut which began almost four hours earlier at Boeing's revamped wide-body assembly lines north of the city.
The decision to take advantage of a gap in clouds to start the months of testing needed before the jet can carry passengers came after two attempts had to be postponed due to high winds.
"It's a proud day for us," said Stan Deal, chief executive of Boeing's commercial airplane unit.
As the 252-foot-long aircraft — the longest commercial jet by a whisker — drew to a halt before waiting VIPs, rows of undelivered 737 MAX stood idle nearby in a reminder of the crisis that has engulfed Boeing since that model was grounded last year.
"It made all of our employees proud one more time of who we are and what we get to do, by flying a brand new airplane that is going to change the world one more time," Deal said.
The aircraft is the larger of two versions planned by Boeing and will officially be called 777-9 but is better known under its development codename, 777X.
It boasts the world's largest commercial engines from General Electric, wide enough to swallow a 737 MAX fuselage. Another of the plane's hallmarks is its folding wingtips — designed to allow its carbon wings to fit the same parking bays as earlier models.
In 2014, Boeing announced its north St. Louis County plant would make parts of the wing for its 777X jet, giving the defense-focused St. Louis region a toehold in commercial passenger jet construction. About 600 employees from Boeing's defense unit are involved with work on the wing, the vast majority of them in the St. Louis region, which will continue to hire as production ramps up.
In 2013, the state of Missouri approved a program that has committed up to $229 million over 18 years for Boeing, an incentive passed as the company was looking for sites to manufacture part of the wing. Under the program, the company can reap the full amount if it added 2,000 jobs, a number the company says it has attained as orders of its military jets grew.
The work on the wing as well as part of the rudder is the largest commercial work order the St. Louis site has ever received from Boeing. The company committed more than $300 million to a new 424,000- square-foot facility in Berkeley where 777X parts and systems are fabricated. It includes a three-acre, temperature and humidity-controlled clean room, an automated paint system and offices and working space for up to 300 employees, the company said.
FAA Cooperation
While eyeing hundreds of sales this decade, Boeing's new 406-seater must overcome hurdles from regulators and buyers.
The 777X will be the first major aircraft to be certified since the role of software flaws in two fatal 737 MAX crashes prompted accusations of cozy relations between Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration and heralded tougher scrutiny.
The FAA has pledged to ensure the 777X review is conducted rigorously, while launch customer airline Emirates wants the plane to be put through "hell on Earth" during testing to ensure it is safe and meets performance expectations.
Boeing's chief test pilot, who co-piloted Saturday's flight, said it would work closely with regulators.
"We are going to follow the normal processes we always follow and work with the FAA, and they are going to work hand-in-hand with us," Craig Bomben told reporters. "We took the time to get the airplane ready for flight test so I think we are going to march through flight tests successfully and quickly and get it certified to the FAA standards."
The 777X is expected to enter service in 2021, a year later than originally scheduled because of development snags.
It will compete with the Airbus A350-1000, which seats about 360 passengers. Big twinjets are steadily displacing the older four-engine Boeing 747 and soon-to-be-axed Airbus A380.
Yet experts cite worries about wide-body demand due to overcapacity and economic weakness. Airlines canceled more than twice as many big jets as they ordered last year, according to Rob Morris, consultancy chief at UK-based Ascend by Cirium.
While Boeing says it has sold 309 777X — worth $442 million each at list prices — many in the industry have questioned its dependence on Middle East carriers who are scaling back orders.
"Longer-term, they'll need more than those guys for that airplane. They'll need the big network carriers to find routes that it works on," said Aengus Kelly, chief executive of leasing giant AerCap.
The Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
