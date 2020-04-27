Boeing says it will need to borrow more money on coronavirus fallout

Boeing Co. will need to borrow more money over the next six months and does not expect to pay dividends again for years, as the U.S. planemaker wrestles with industry fallout from the coronavirus and the grounding of its 737 Max jet, chief executive Dave Calhoun told shareholders on Monday.

"We know we're going to have to borrow more money in the next six months in order to get through this really difficult moment, to provide the right liquidity to the supply chain that represents our industry," Calhoun said during the company's virtual annual general meeting.

"Our first priority is going to be to pay that back, the principle and the interest that goes with it."

Boeing would continue ordering parts and services from its suppliers to ensure the smaller companies have enough business to keep them afloat during the downturn, he said. “We have to keep that flow of money going to the supply chain so that they have some predictability around how they operate.”

Boeing is trying to bring its 737 Max jet back into service after two fatal crashes, even as the aviation industry slumps because of the coronavirus, which has dried up demand for passenger air travel.