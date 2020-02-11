Boeing scores no January orders for first time since 1962

SEATTLE — Boeing Co. booked no new orders for airplanes last month, the first time it has come up empty-handed in January since 1962, as the U.S. planemaker’s once best-selling jet, the 737 Max, remained grounded following two fatal crashes.

The airplane maker, struggling with a crisis that dates back to the second of the two crashes last March, also said it delivered just 13 planes to customers last month. A year ago, it sealed 45 orders after cancellations in January and delivered 46 planes.

Most airline customers are avoiding placing fresh orders for the 737 Max until the aircraft is cleared by regulators to fly again, leaving Boeing trailing European rival Airbus SE and swallowing huge monthly financial losses.

The Paris-based planemaker last week posted its biggest January order haul in at least 15 years, as it booked gross orders for 296 aircraft, or 274 net orders after cancellations.

Boeing saw its worst year for orders in decades in 2019 as it struggled with the 737 Max crisis, leading to its first halt in 737 production in 20 years in January and the departure of Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg in December.