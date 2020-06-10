Boeing supplier LMI Aerospace to lay off 60

ST. CHARLES — Boeing supplier LMI Aerospace told Missouri officials Wednesday it would lay off 60 people.

The notice filed with the state follows LMI's announcement in April that it would furlough 140 people from its two St. Charles facilities and another 160 people from related units in Washington, Missouri and Cuba, Missouri.

LMI is a supplier to Boeing's commercial division, including to the beleaguered 737 Max. Even before the coronavirus pandemic impacted Boeing's commercial plane production in Washington, Boeing last year already suspended production of its 737 Max following two crashes and the subsequent grounding of those planes.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member