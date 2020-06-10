You are the owner of this article.
Boeing supplier LMI Aerospace to lay off 60
LMI

LMI manufactures components for aerospace customers. 

 Handout

ST. CHARLES — Boeing supplier LMI Aerospace told Missouri officials Wednesday it would lay off 60 people. 

The notice filed with the state follows LMI's announcement in April that it would furlough 140 people from its two St. Charles facilities and another 160 people from related units in Washington, Missouri and Cuba, Missouri.

LMI is a supplier to Boeing's commercial division, including to the beleaguered 737 Max. Even before the coronavirus pandemic impacted Boeing's commercial plane production in Washington, Boeing last year already suspended production of its 737 Max following two crashes and the subsequent grounding of those planes.

