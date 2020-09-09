Boeing supplier LMI plans to shutter St. Charles facility

ST. CHARLES — LMI Aerospace plans to shutter its production facility at 411 Fountain Lakes Boulevard in April, the company said in a Tuesday filing with Missouri officials.

The closure will lead to the layoffs of 52 employees at the facility beginning in November and stretching into April. The closure will not impact LMI's adjacent corporate headquarters, the company said.

The March 2019 grounding of Boeing's 737 Max was already hurting LMI, a major supplier to the plane-maker. Then, the pandemic dealt another massive blow to the global aerospace industry as travel nosedived and airlines cancelled jet orders.

LMI considers sale of Cuba factory as it struggles with pandemic, Boeing 737 Max grounding The St. Charles aviation supplier and the rest of the industry are backing a bill in Congress that would subsidize aerospace manufacturing payrolls.

In response to the downturn in aerospace manufacturing, LMI has already laid off or furloughed about 350 people from its Missouri locations, including 88 furloughs from the Fountain Lakes facility announced in April. LMI, a member of Belgium-based Sonaca Group, said in late 2017 that it had more than 700 employees at its Missouri facilities.

The company, which operates facilities in seven states and Sri Lanka, is also exploring a sale of its factory in Cuba, Missouri. LMI and the rest of the industry are pushing for Congress to pass a measure helping aerospace companies pay salaries during the downturn in order to maintain skilled engineering and manufacturing jobs.

