Subscribe for 99¢
Boeing to halt production of 737 Max airliner in January

A Boeing worker walks in view of a 737 MAX jet Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Renton, Wash. Shares of Boeing fell before the opening bell on a report that the company may cut production of its troubled 737 MAX or even end production all together. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

 Elaine Thompson

CHICAGO — Boeing Co. will halt 737 production in January for the first time in more than 20 years as the grounding of the planemaker's best-selling MAX looks set to last well into 2020, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Boeing's 737 MAX, which is made in Seattle, was grounded worldwide in March following two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. The production freeze by one of the largest U.S. exporters is expected to impact suppliers, airlines and financiers across the globe, as well as the U.S. economy.