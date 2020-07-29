Boeing to cut production of 777s and 787s as COVID-19 hammers sales

Boeing said on Wednesday it would cut production on its marquee 787 and 777 jet programs and delay ramp up plans on the 737 Max, as it reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outbreak has crippled passenger travel and pushed major airlines to the brink of bankruptcy, resulting in many carriers deferring aircraft deliveries.

The U.S. planemaker, which is also grappling with the 16-month-old ban on its 737 Max after fatal crashes, said it would take longer to reach its monthly target of producing 31 units of the 737 Max jets, missing its own expectations of achieving that in 2021, as the pandemic decimates new jet demand.

Boeing now expects to gradually increase the 737 production rate to 31 per month by the beginning of 2022.

The company said it would reduce 787 production to six jets a month in 2021 — a third rate drop from a year ago, when it was producing the Dreamliners at a record monthly rate of 14 planes.

Boeing also said it would again reduce the combined production rate of the 777 and 777X jets to two planes per month in 2021, while delaying the 777X’s entry into service by up to a year, as Reuters previously reported.