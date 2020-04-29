Boeing to cut workforce by 10% mostly in commercial aircraft division

Boeing Co. said on Wednesday it would cut its workforce by about 10%, further reduce 787 Dreamliner production and try to boost liquidity as the coronavirus pandemic drove the planemaker to a net loss for the second straight quarter.

Chicago-based Boeing said it was confident of getting sufficient liquidity to fund its operations, sending its shares up 4.6% to $137.05 in opening trade.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Boeing is working with investment banks on a potential bond deal worth at least $10 billion. Last month it drew down its entire $13.8 billion credit line and is also weighing seeking government aid.

Planemakers, airlines and suppliers have been left reeling by the pandemic, which has crippled passenger travel, catapulted major economies into recession and forced major companies to scramble for cash to weather the downturn.

“The aviation industry will take years to return to the levels of traffic we saw just a few months ago. We have to prepare for that,” Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said in a letter to employees.

The majority of job cuts will be at the company’s commercial aircraft division, where it was already grappling with a production freeze and year-long grounding of the 737 Max following two fatal crashes.