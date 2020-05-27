Boeing laying off 6,700 U.S. workers with thousands more planned

WASHINGTON — Boeing Co. said Wednesday it will notify 6,770 U.S. workers they are being laid off with "several thousand remaining layoffs" planned in the next few months, chief executive Dave Calhoun told workers in an email.

The company announced in April it would cut 10% of its worldwide workforce of 160,000 this year. Boeing also said Wednesday it had approved 5,520 U.S. employees to take voluntary layoffs and will leave Boeing in the coming weeks. The largest U.S. planemaker, with major defense operations in the St. Louis area, is moving to cut costs as it faces a drop in airplane demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

