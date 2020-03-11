Boeing to freeze hiring, overtime

The source said that the company was taking the step because of overall market volatility and not due to the changing of the return to service date of its 737 Max aircraft, which has been steadily pushed out and is now expected at earliest mid-year.

Boeing's shares fell as much as 11% to $205.56 on news of the loan drawdown, initially reported by Bloomberg News, broadly in line with a collapse in airline and other aerospace shares across the board.

The planemaker may draw down the money as early as Friday, the source said.

Boeing had no immediate comment.

U.S. companies have been rushing to borrow more money and boost their cash coffers this week, as market turmoil fueled by a plunge in oil prices and the coronavirus outbreak raised the prospect of an economic downturn.

Airlines have been among the worst hit, as a collapse in bookings and business travel forced radical cuts in flight schedules, capacity and annual results forecasts.

Boeing's total debt nearly doubled to $27.3 billion in 2019, as it compensated airlines and grappled with additional production costs for the 737 Max even as the grounding prevented it from delivering the aircraft to buyers.