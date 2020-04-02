Boeing to offer voluntary layoffs to employees to tide over coronavirus fallout

SEATTLE — Boeing Co., which employs about 16,000 in the St. Louis area, will offer buyout and early retirement packages to employees in a bid to mitigate the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Boeing was initiating a voluntary layoff plan that allows eligible employees who want to exit the company to do so with a pay and benefits package.

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun outlined the voluntary layoff plan in a memo to employees sent early Thursday.

Calhoun said the coronavirus pandemic was going to have a lasting impact on the global aerospace industry.

“It will take time for the aerospace industry to recover from the crisis,” Calhoun said in a memo, adding that the company will “need to balance the supply and demand accordingly as the industry goes through the recovery process for years to come.”

Reuters reported last month, citing industry sources, that layoffs or furloughs were a “real possibility” as deferred aircraft deliveries and downpayments due to a virus-related plunge in air travel forced Boeing to consider tougher steps to reduce cash outflow.