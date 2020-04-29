Boeing to shrink workforce, raise cash as coronavirus slams jet industry

Many of the job cuts, to be completed by the end of year through voluntary and involuntary layoffs as well as natural turnover, will be at the company's commercial aircraft division, where it was already grappling with a production freeze and year-long grounding of the 737 Max following two fatal crashes.

Boeing expects to resume 737 Max deliveries in the third quarter following regulatory approvals, CFO Greg Smith said, with production re-starting at low rates in the second quarter before gradually increasing to 31 per month during 2021.

Further gradual production increases will correspond with market demand. Meanwhile, Boeing will focus on delivering jets that it has already built in order to unlock frozen cash.

Aerospace analyst Josh Sullivan said Boeing's comments on the 737 Max and cash pleased investors.

"They provided guideposts that people can sink their teeth into and gain confidence," he said.

Reuters reported Tuesday 737 Max approval is not expected until at least August.

Wide-body slump

The pandemic has also aggravated a slump in demand for wide-body jets like the 787, sapping a key remaining source of cash for Boeing as the 737 Max remains grounded.