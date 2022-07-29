Boeing, union agree to 11th-hour mediation to avoid strike

ST. LOUIS — Boeing Co. and the union representing 2,500 workers here said Friday that they had entered into an 11th-hour mediation to avoid a strike.

A spokesperson for Boeing said the aerospace company is in "active discussions in a final attempt to avoid a strike."

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837, which represents all three Boeing facilities in St. Charles County, St. Louis County and Mascoutah, confirmed that the two parties met with federal mediators on Friday.

“The IAM has consistently maintained that we are willing to negotiate a fair contract for our hardworking members at the Boeing Co," a union spokesperson said.

The union this week had said that members weren’t satisfied with the terms of a proposed contract. The members voted July 24 to go on strike at 12:01 a.m. on Monday.