Boeing, union agree to 11th-hour mediation to avoid strike

Boeing Strike Vote

FILE - A worker performs hydraulics testing on a new F/A-18 at Boeing's fighter aircraft production line on April 25, 2018, in St. Louis. Roughly 2,500 Boeing workers are expected to go on strike the following month at three plants in the St. Louis area after they voted Sunday, July 24, 2022, to reject a contract offer from the plane maker.

 Ted Shaffrey - staff, AP

ST. LOUIS — Boeing Co. and the union representing 2,500 workers here said Friday that they had entered into an 11th-hour mediation to avoid a strike.

A spokesperson for Boeing said the aerospace company is in "active discussions in a final attempt to avoid a strike." 

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837, which represents all three Boeing facilities in St. Charles County, St. Louis County and Mascoutah, confirmed that the two parties met with federal mediators on Friday. 

“The IAM has consistently maintained that we are willing to negotiate a fair contract for our hardworking members at the Boeing Co," a union spokesperson said. 

The union this week had said that members weren’t satisfied with the terms of a proposed contract. The members voted July 24 to go on strike at 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

St. Louis-area Boeing workers to vote Sunday on potential strike
US economy shrinks for a second quarter, fuelling recession fears

News