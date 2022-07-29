 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boeing, union mediation ends without deal ahead of Monday strike

Boeing Strike Vote

FILE - A worker performs hydraulics testing on a new F/A-18 at Boeing's fighter aircraft production line on April 25, 2018, in St. Louis. Roughly 2,500 Boeing workers are expected to go on strike the following month at three plants in the St. Louis area after they voted Sunday, July 24, 2022, to reject a contract offer from the plane maker.

 Ted Shaffrey - staff, AP

ST. LOUIS — Mediation talks between Boeing Co. and the union representing 2,500 workers here failed to reach an agreement, the company said Friday evening.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837, which represents all three Boeing facilities in St. Charles County, St. Louis County and Mascoutah, confirmed Friday afternoon that the two parties had met with federal mediators. 

“The IAM has consistently maintained that we are willing to negotiate a fair contract for our hardworking members at the Boeing Co," a union spokesperson said. 

Friday evening, Boeing put out a statement saying talks had ended without a resolution. 

"We made every effort to avoid a strike, and stand by our strong, competitive offer," Boeing stated. "No one benefits from a strike, but we’re now focused on ensuring safe and secure operations at our site and minimizing impacts to our customers."

The union this week had said that members weren’t satisfied with the terms of a proposed contract. The members voted July 24 to go on strike at 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

