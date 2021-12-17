Boeing wants to build its next airplane in the ‘metaverse’

“Is it worth pursuing? By all means,” Aboulafia said. “Will it solve all their problems? No.”

Juggernauts like aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems have already invested in digital technology. Major planemakers have partnerships with French software maker Dassault Systèmes. But hundreds of smaller suppliers spread globally lack the capital or human resources to make big leaps.

Many have been weakened by the Max and coronavirus crises, which followed a decade of price pressure from Boeing or Airbus.

“They not only tell us what hardware we can buy, they are now going to specify all this fancy digital junk that goes on top of it?” one supply chain executive said.

‘A long game’

Boeing itself has come to realize that digital technology alone is not a panacea. It must come with organizational and cultural changes across the company, industry sources say.

Boeing recently tapped veteran engineer Linda Hapgood to oversee the “digital transformation,” which one industry source said was underpinned by more than 100 engineers.