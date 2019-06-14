Subscribe for 99¢
Boeing JDAM rendering

Boeing is ramping up production of JDAM tail kits that help guide bombs to targets. The U.S. Air Force dropped 15,000 of them in 2016. Courtesy of Boeing.

WASHINGTON — Boeing Co. has been awarded a $6.5 billion U.S. defense contract for Joint Direct Attack Munition tail kits, spares, repairs and technical services, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The kits are made at Boeing's plant in St. Charles.

