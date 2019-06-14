WASHINGTON — Boeing Co. has been awarded a $6.5 billion U.S. defense contract for Joint Direct Attack Munition tail kits, spares, repairs and technical services, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The kits are made at Boeing's plant in St. Charles.
