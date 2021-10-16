Boeing workers stage protest near Seattle over U.S. vaccine mandate

Earlier this week, Boeing said employees must either show proof of vaccination or have an approved reasonable accommodation based on a disability or sincerely held religious belief by Dec. 8.

“Boeing is committed to maintaining a safe working environment for our employees,” a spokesperson said. “Advancing the health and safety of our global workforce is fundamental to our values and a core priority every day.”

Major U.S. airlines including American Airlines have said they will also meet the deadline imposed on federal contractors, as has aircraft parts manufacturer Spirit AeroSystems.

“Now that he has issued the Executive Order, it is our responsibility to comply with that order,” Spirit Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile wrote in a memo to employees and seen by Reuters on Friday.

Spirit was calling back former employees as it prepares for what Gentile characterized as “one of the fastest increases in production rates in the history of our industry.”

Boeing has said its mandate does not apply immediately to its sites in Texas, where Republican Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Monday barring COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any entity, including private employers.