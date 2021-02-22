Boeing's revived F-15 program to deliver first U.S. order in decades

“It’s a bit of a mystery how it got back in the budget,” said Richard Aboulafia, an aerospace analyst at aviation research firm Teal Group.

In July, the Air Force awarded its first contract for the updated fighter, a $1.2 billion contract for eight jets. The budget Congress passed in December included funding for an additional 12, and U.S. military plans call for as many as 144 in coming years.

“That certainly keeps the line healthy and producing until the end of the decade,” Kumar said.

That assembly line has been sustained by foreign orders from Singapore, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia in the years since the U.S. military moved toward the next generation of fighter jets. Boeing is currently filling an order for 36 F-15s for the Arab Gulf nation of Qatar that, even without the U.S. orders, would have kept the line running through next year.

Boeing has boosted employment on the F-15 line to about 1,500 direct workers, Kumar said, up from about 1,100 two years ago, and adding about 100 in the last few months alone, as it ramps up to begin filling the U.S. Air Force order. Boeing employs nearly 16,000 people in the region, with about 12,100 in St. Louis County. Others are based out of a missile and munitions plant in St. Charles and a facility in Mascoutah.