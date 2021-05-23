Bold colors revive old furniture

KIRKWOOD — When Katie O’Dell was little, she loved to play hide-and-seek with her cousins. She’d squeeze into her grandmother’s armoire and peek out between the skirts and blouses.
Her childhood refuge became her first piece of real furniture when she moved to Chicago after college. The cedar-lined wardrobe followed her from town to town, enduring scratches and stains until, finally, it was relegated to the basement of her Kirkwood home. After nearly eight decades, it had lost its luster, but not its meaningfulness.
“I just couldn’t bear to give it away,” said O’Dell. “So, I thought, now is the time to breathe new life into it.”
Old furnishings, whether sentimental hand-me-downs or thrift-shop finds, are enjoying a revival. Dressers, sideboards and kitchen hutches are being stripped down and dressed up by DIYers-turned-entrepreneurs who are tapping into a painted furniture trend that’s been gaining steam since the proliferation of home renovation TV shows a decade ago.
The furniture, often from the midcentury or before, is classic. But the styling is contemporary, and personalized: shiny fuchsia and sunshine yellow paint, with tassel pulls or agate knobs. It lasts longer — and is more ecological — than IKEA-style particle board. And though the refinishing process can be pricey, it usually costs less than new furniture of similar quality.
During the pandemic, vintage tables and desks have been easier to obtain than new ones. Sales of new furniture have almost tripled in the last year in the U.S., a function of Americans working and schooling from home. Hitches in the supply chain and an increase in demand have delayed orders by six months or more.
But rescued pieces are plentiful: just a resale website, rummage sale or seldom-used spare room away. And while larger restoration stores are booked with jobs months in advance, smaller operations, like the one O’Dell used, have been able to fill in the gaps.
O’Dell spent $600 on the face-lift for her grandmother’s armoire. Mary Wiesehan of Upcycled Living made a house call to get a sense of O’Dell’s decorating preferences, and the women talked through ideas before settling on slate blue with white borders and chevron trim.
The upgraded armoire earned a promotion in March to O’Dell’s guest bedroom.
“It’s the centerpiece,” she said.
Paint it
Wiesehan started Upcycled Living out of her Imperial home last August, a few months after she was laid off from her marketing job because of the pandemic.
“I had no idea what I wanted to do,” she said. “I spent a month kind of moping around.”
She took a part-time job at Lowe’s and decided to redo a couple of pieces of her own furniture, as a diversion. Then she picked up a few castaways from friends and bought a few more on the cheap from online marketplaces. She transformed them in her garage: sanding, stripping, filling in cracks, sanding some more. After a couple of coats of paint, she’d layer on wax or glaze to add depth and accents.
Wiesehan’s daughter helped her make a Facebook page, just to see what would happen. Three of her originals were snapped up. She sold 10 more at a craft fair in Moberly, Missouri. It’s been a gradual build — most of her clients so far have been friends or acquaintances — but she’s hoping to eventually make it full time.
Nicole Genz launched her Kirkwood business, almost inadvertently, nearly a decade ago. She and her husband would go antiquing on the weekends as a way to unwind. They’d find furniture in need of a refresh, paint it and flip it. It was the advent of the “fixer-upper” era, when reality shows exposed viewers to new decorating styles and emboldened homeowners to embrace salvaged fixtures, distressed finishes and one-of-a-kind looks.
“We got in when it was on its way up,” said Genz.
The couple, both engineers, quit their jobs and moved RF Home Co. — named for rescued furnishings — into a tiny storefront in Kirkwood, which they quickly outgrew. Now they have a 20,000-square-foot shop nearby that sells home décor, plus a separate space in St. Louis’ Lafayette Square for renovation work and custom-made furniture and cabinets.
RF Home seldom repaints for individual customers anymore. But they teach DIY classes for projects that can be tackled in one evening. They always sell out.
Painting furniture still elicits pearl-clutching by some traditionalists, especially bold colors that command a room. But to its adherents, it’s a rejuvenation — a hybrid of conventional and trendy that can keep furniture out of landfills and save money.
“When you paint it, you’re actually preserving it,” said rehabber Lindsey Ackland.
She and her friend Dawn Schneider, both stay-at-home moms, started the Charming Home out of Schneider’s Fenton basement in 2015 after some trial and error redoing their own furniture. Their bookings have increased every year.
Kara Lydon of Des Peres is a repeat customer. She inherited a stash of furniture from her family: buffets, bureaus, corner cabinets. She appreciated the craftsmanship but not the old-fashioned look.
“I hate throwing things away,” Lydon said. “I knew I wanted to keep them, but I wanted them updated.”
She’s partial to blacks, whites and grays, but open to suggestions from Ackland and Schneider. Or from her daughter, who pushed for a hot pink glaze for her daybed, and then, a couple of years later, got the frame redone in gold to give it a “middle school vibe.”
Now Lydon feels like she has the best of both worlds: “I love that the pieces are from my family, and now I love that they’re in my home.”
‘Little pieces of art’
A clover-shaped reading table was the foundation for a new career for Sucheta Wilken. Seven years ago, she decided to give her table a high-lacquer finish, and loved the results so much that she kept going. She finished a bedroom set and opened an Etsy shop called the Resplendent Crow. Her first order came from Casper, Wyoming.
“I just all of a sudden realized there was a market for this,” Wilken said.
She expanded into a University City warehouse in 2016 and started hiring employees to help her source and remake the type of glossy Hollywood Regency staples she has become known for. Last year, the Resplendent Crow sold more than a thousand pieces and is on pace to top 1,500 this year.
A pair of nightstands runs about $1,800; credenzas and china cabinets — “they’re selling like hotcakes,” Wilken said — average about $4,000.
The majority of her customers come from outside the St. Louis region. During the pandemic, former New Yorkers have flocked to the Resplendent Crow, looking to fill bigger homes after they moved out of the city, Wilken said.
Most pieces are finished on spec, but customer Kim Bauer commissions the Resplendent Crow to paint her thrift-store discoveries. There’s at least one in nearly every room in her Creve Coeur house.
And they feature prominently on Bauer’s Instagram page: the bamboo hutch, the tangerine bar table, the white dresser so shiny it’s almost reflective.
“You can be as brave or as conservative as you want to be,” said Bauer. “These are little pieces of art.”