Bold colors revive old furniture

She took a part-time job at Lowe’s and decided to redo a couple of pieces of her own furniture, as a diversion. Then she picked up a few castaways from friends and bought a few more on the cheap from online marketplaces. She transformed them in her garage: sanding, stripping, filling in cracks, sanding some more. After a couple of coats of paint, she’d layer on wax or glaze to add depth and accents.

Wiesehan’s daughter helped her make a Facebook page, just to see what would happen. Three of her originals were snapped up. She sold 10 more at a craft fair in Moberly, Missouri. It’s been a gradual build — most of her clients so far have been friends or acquaintances — but she’s hoping to eventually make it full time.

Nicole Genz launched her Kirkwood business, almost inadvertently, nearly a decade ago. She and her husband would go antiquing on the weekends as a way to unwind. They’d find furniture in need of a refresh, paint it and flip it. It was the advent of the “fixer-upper” era, when reality shows exposed viewers to new decorating styles and emboldened homeowners to embrace salvaged fixtures, distressed finishes and one-of-a-kind looks.

“We got in when it was on its way up,” said Genz.