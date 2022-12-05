Bondholders sue Stifel after Chicago housing projects fail

Two bondholders are suing St. Louis-based Stifel Financial Corp. after the developer behind several low-income Chicago housing projects defaulted on payments and the properties went into receivership.

The bondholders, California residents Keith Krupka and Joseph Lee, claim that Stifel "knew or should have known" of problems facing the developer, nonprofit Beyond Housing Foundation, and its five Chicago housing projects and that Stifel failed to notify bondholders of the issues, according to a lawsuit filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court

The Illinois Finance Authority authorized over $160 million in bonds to Beyond Housing Foundation for the projects. Stifel was the underwriter.

Eventually, Beyond Housing Foundation defaulted on bond payments and closed some of its properties and the city of Chicago put the properties in receivership. The Securities and Exchange Commission also launched an investigation into the organization. The lawsuit alleges bondholders lost over $125 million.

“We believe this lawsuit is frivolous and without merit," a Stifel spokesperson said in a statement.