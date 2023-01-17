 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boutique hotel pitched in Clayton's DeMun neighborhood

CLAYTON — A local real estate company is proposing to turn two mid-rise apartment buildings in Clayton's leafy DeMun neighborhood into a boutique hotel, city documents show. 

Reid Luxury Real Estate has filed plans with the city of Clayton to combine 726 and 734 De Mun Avenue into the 24-room Hotel DeMun. The boutique hotel would target business travelers, university visitors and locals seeking a "staycation" with extended stay options, plans show. 

Reid Luxury Real Estate plans to keep the ground floor retail, which currently includes Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery, and also building a hotel bar called The Library.  

Clayton's planning commission is slated to review the project 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 10 North Bemiston Avenue. 

St. Louis-based Core10 is the architecture firm on the project, and Aleksandr Sasha Malinich is the interior designer.

