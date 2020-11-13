 Skip to main content
Boy Scouts cancel door-to-door visits for 'Scouting For Food'
Boy Scouts cancel door-to-door visits for 'Scouting For Food'

Scouts pick up donated food

Sam Villanueva, 6, of Kirkwood, carries two bags of donated food as he and other members of Cub Scout Den 12 pick up donations from homes in Kirkwood as part of Scouting for Food, Saturday, November 19, 2016. The goal for this years food drive was to surpass last years total of 1.9 million food items. Photo by Roberto Rodriguez

 Roberto Rodriguez

The annual Scouting For Food Drive sponsored by the Boy Scouts of Greater St. Louis is the latest community event to be hurt by coronavirus pandemic.

The council announced Thursday night on Facebook that "after careful consideration of the rapidly rising COVID-19 cases ... (the council) has made the decision to modify our Scouting for Food drive."

Local scouts will not be coming to area doors Saturday to distribute the food-collection, removing any need for them to return on Nov. 21 to pick up the bags, the post said.

Noting that the pandemic makes food donations an even bigger priority, the council said people can donate through the council's "text-to-give" campaign (text "SCOUTFOOD" to 91999), in which $1 provides about four meals.

The scouts said last year's food drive collected nearly 2 million items. 

The council said it soon would be releasing the locations of retail collection sites where food donations can be dropped off.

Tags

