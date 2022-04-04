Bread Co. has new chicken sandwiches. Can they compete?

SUNSET HILLS — In the third year of the Chicken Sandwich Wars, St. Louis Bread Co. is debuting offerings of its own. It says it comes in peace.

Executives at parent company Panera Brands say they’re not competing with the likes of Popeyes and Chick-Fil-A driving the breaded-and-fried craze. Instead, they say they’re offering something new: premium, specially cooked chicken topped with unique ingredients and a secret recipe sauce. At $11, they’re roughly double the cost of most fast food fowl, but officials say it’ll be worth it.

“You’re paying a little more for a whole lot more,” said Sara Burnett, Panera’s vice president of food beliefs, sustainability and PR. “We think about this as being in a category of its own.”

The company is counting on it to draw more men and younger customers to its bakery-cafes and get them to stay for dinner, traditionally a weak spot for Panera. It’s been working on that in recent years with items like the teriyaki chicken bowl and flatbread pizzas. Now it’s turning to quick-serve’s hottest category.

Chicken sandwiches have been on fire since August 2019, when Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen introduced one. That provoked a response from Chick-Fil-A on Twitter and set off a social media frenzy. Within a week, Popeyes locations were selling out.

By 2021, more than a dozen chains had new sandwiches, including long-time players like Kentucky Fried Chicken. KFC called it “its best chicken sandwich ever.”

At the same time, Panera was working on its own version in an 18-month process of developing ideas and testing them out.

Now the country has the results: two Chef’s Chicken Sandwiches with a quarter-pound of meat marinated in broth and a special blend of spices, seared and slow-cooked, and then finished “signature” or “spicy.”

The “Signature Take” gets garlic aioli made from a secret recipe, lettuce and parmesan crisps to mimic the crunch of a fried sandwich. The “Spicy Take” adds buffalo wing sauce to the aioli, ditches the greens and uses spicy pickle chips rather than parmesan crisps to deliver the crunch.

And consistent with Panera’s clean ingredients policy: the chicken is raised without antibiotics and is free of artificial preservatives, sweeteners and flavors. “It’s really a step above,” said Burnett, the food beliefs VP.

Analysts said the move makes some sense. “They don’t want to be left out,” said Darren Tristano, CEO of Chicago consultancy FoodServiceResults. Panera’s sandwiches are also positioned as healthier alternatives to the fast food variety in a way that could resonate with millennials and Gen Z consumers. And the price isn’t that big of a deal, either: Customers walking into Panera know they’re going to pay more.

The sandwiches also give Panera another way to broaden its appeal from its bread-and-butter breakfast and lunch set, said Brian Yarborough, an analyst at Edward Jones. If they’re a hit, it would be another step toward full-day success.

But that carries risks, too. Having too much on a menu can confuse consumers, Tristano said. Much of the success in the fast-casual segment comes from doing one thing and doing it well: Chipotle burritos, Five Guys burgers, Firehouse subs.

Panera is tinkering with the chicken formula, too: The places having success with the trend so far have largely offered deep-fried, indulgent experiences, not seared and sous vide.

“It’s a totally different animal,” Yarborough said.

