‘Break up big tech’s monopoly,’ smaller rivals tell Congress hearing

An Apple spokesman said the company has not built a business model around knowing a customer's location or the location of their device.

In September, House lawmakers asked more than 80 companies for information about how their businesses may have been harmed by anti-competitive behavior from Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet's Google. In October, Committee Chairman David Cicilline said he expected to have a final report on its probe by the "first part" of 2019.

On Friday, Cicilline delivered a scathing statement against big tech. "Companies ... both large and small, have found themselves dependent on the arbitrary whim of these platform giants, one algorithm tweak away from ruin," Cicilline said.

"Because their decisions are largely unaccountable, opaque, and result in sweeping consequences, the dominant platforms effectively serve as private regulators," he said.

PopSockets, a seller of collapsible phone grips, testified against Amazon. The company's chief executive David Barnett said the firm started as a seller on Amazon's third-party marketplace and then sold items directly to Amazon as a vendor, but decided to end its relationship with the company after two years in 2018.