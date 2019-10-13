LAMBERT AIRPORT — Three lactation suites are now open at St. Louis Lambert International Airport for traveling mothers who want to nurse their babies or pump breast milk, the airport announced last week.
Each room includes a sink, chair, ottoman, bench and electrical outlets.
The suites are on each of Lambert's three concourses, near gates A10, C9 and E33 beyond the security checkpoints. Mothers wanting to use a suite are instructed to send a text message to receive a code to unlock the door.
The suites were required by a law passed by Congress last year.