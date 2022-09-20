Brentwood taps Green Street for Manchester Road redevelopment

BRENTWOOD — The Brentwood Board of Aldermen has given a green light to developer Green Street St. Louis, which is proposing a plan to revamp a half mile of Manchester Road by adding shops, restaurants, a microbrewery and over 600 apartments.

The board’s unanimous vote Monday night represents a major step in the St. Louis County suburb’s yearslong effort to stem flash flooding on the low-lying stretch of Manchester Road and pave the way for new development.

The city, which pulls in millions from the shopping centers within its borders near Highway 40 (Interstate 64), is pumping $90 million into an engineering project taming Deer Creek and adding recreation amenities along its path.

After the city sought developers interested in capitalizing on its investment, Green Street pitched a $400 million plan to turn the corridor of small factories, warehouses and shops into a regional destination. Phil Hulse, the St. Louis-based firm’s founder and CEO, has called it “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to change the fabric of what’s here into something spectacular.”

The board’s vote Monday was to authorize city staff to negotiate a development agreement with Green Street, capping years of work that included a sales tax campaign to fund flood control work and state road improvements. It came despite opposition from some businesses and property owners along Manchester, who said they didn’t realize until last month that the flood work could ultimately force them to relocate.

But aldermen and Brentwood Mayor David Dimmitt have said city residents broadly support improvements to that stretch of Manchester and that redevelopment was always part of the city’s Brentwood Bound plan. The record-shattering rain in late July, Brentwood officials say, showed that the flood control project worked and limited damage and road flooding in the area.

Brentwood has purchased 25 buildings in the Deer Creek flood plain in recent years, knocking them down and scooping out tons of earth on the south side of Manchester Road. It is also constructing a $7.4 million “destination playground” in the area and building a connection to the Great Rivers Greenway regional trail network.

“No one can reasonably expect that redevelopment will not come to this stretch of Manchester Road,” Brentwood Alderman David Plufka said Monday.

While there’s been near-unanimous support for the flood-control-project, some remaining business and property owners in the area oppose the larger redevelopment, saying they won’t be able to benefit from the new infrastructure after enduring years of construction and a road closure.

Few members of the public spoke Monday, but at an Aug. 15 board meeting shortly after Green Street’s proposal went public, several dozen people packed the small meeting room in Brentwood City Hall to voice opposition to the redevelopment. Green Street’s plan seeks a decade of 90% property tax abatement and also the ability to use eminent domain if it can’t reach deals with the property owners along the road.

“Two of my tenants are here tonight — their heart is broken; my heart is broken,” Elizabeth Baisch, who owns the strip mall at 8500 Manchester Road, told aldermen last month. “They have been part of the community for 20 years. We have been partners for 20 years, through floods, through COVID. I’m glad that I’m here to hear that I’m not the only one that was caught off guard by this whole thing. I had no idea Brentwood Bound was about any of this.”

It is still early in the process, with many details of Green Street’s plan yet to be firmed up. But for Green Street, it’s a strong show of support from the city and another chance at a major redevelopment in one of central St. Louis County’s affluent suburbs after neighboring Webster Groves last year rejected a Green Street redevelopment there.

Aldermen asked that the developer try and work with existing businesses who would like to stay. But the light industrial character of the area seems poised to change to a mixed-use corridor of residential, shopping and dining.

“We all wanted a sense of place that can bring the community together and make it walkable and less dependent on vehicle traffic,” Alderman Jeff Gould said Monday. “A bold proposal like we’ve seen can allow that walkability to happen.”