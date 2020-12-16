Brentwood's Post Holdings to buy Almark, an egg company

BRENTWOOD — Post Holdings, Inc. is buying Almark Foods, which produces hard-boiled and deviled egg products.

Almark, an employee-owned company headquartered in Gainesville, Georgia, was founded in 1990 and sells hard-boiled, peeled eggs to retailers, convenience stores, restaurant chains and salad manufacturers.

Post subsidiary Michael Foods will acquire Almark's plants in Arizona and Tennessee.

"Almark Foods grew the retail hard-boiled egg business into a category leader and we are pleased that Michael Foods will be able to take this business to the next level," Rick Anderson, Almark CEO, said in a statement.

Anderson said that Artisan Kitchens, a division of Almark, is not part of the sale.

The companies announced the deal on Tuesday. They expect to close by the end of the first calendar quarter of 2021.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.