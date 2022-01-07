 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridgeton Walmart to close early Friday, Saturday for cleaning
BRIDGETON — Walmart said Friday it would close its Bridgeton store, 11900 St. Charles Rock Road, from 2 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday for cleaning.

The company said the closure would allow time for third-party cleaning crews to sanitize the building amid a renewed rise in COVID-19 cases.

"Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily," a Walmart statement said.

A Walmart spokesman said no other Walmarts in the area are currently scheduled for the special cleaning.

The spokesman said the company periodically cleans stores when appropriate. He did not immediately explain further.

