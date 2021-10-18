'Bright future': Parties settle board battle at Goedeker's

ST. CHARLES — A fight for control of online appliance retailer Goedeker's ended Monday with a little give and take.
The company said Monday that it would add two new directors chosen after consulting with "a number of stockholders," including David Kanen, the Florida-based investor calling for an overhaul.
Kanen, one of the company's largest shareholders, wanted to replace a majority of directors after the company sold shares below market value, leading to a crash in Goedeker's share price, and then gave the company's previous chief executive a raise. “They’ve demonstrated the ability to consistently make bad decisions,” he said of the board, which oversees company operations and hires, fires, and sets the salaries of executives.
Kanen unveiled a slate of five candidates in a news release in early September. Goedeker’s CEO Albert Fouerti, who had taken over the company just days before, called the move a “disturbing” distraction. By the end of the month, another large shareholder, Wyoming-based Cannell Capital LLC, was writing into the company to urge compromise with Kanen.
Publicly, Fouerti called it all "grandstanding." But Kanen said in an interview Monday that Goedeker's allowed him to pick two new directors from a pool the company had assembled in an ongoing "refresh" process. He called that a victory.
"It wasn't about my people or no people," Kanen said. "It was about getting winners in there."
Kanen also told the Post-Dispatch he had already secured a big win in August, when Fouerti replaced former CEO Doug Moore, who had overseen a 70% decline in the stock price. Fouerti led New Jersey-based Appliances Connection and built it into one of the largest firms of its kind before Goedeker's bought the company this summer.
"Albert has tremendous potential," Kanen said.