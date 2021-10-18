'Bright future': Parties settle board battle at Goedeker's

ST. CHARLES — A fight for control of online appliance retailer Goedeker's ended Monday with a little give and take.

The company said Monday that it would add two new directors chosen after consulting with "a number of stockholders," including David Kanen, the Florida-based investor calling for an overhaul.

Kanen, one of the company's largest shareholders, wanted to replace a majority of directors after the company sold shares below market value, leading to a crash in Goedeker's share price, and then gave the company's previous chief executive a raise. “They’ve demonstrated the ability to consistently make bad decisions,” he said of the board, which oversees company operations and hires, fires, and sets the salaries of executives.