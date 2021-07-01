Brinkmann Constructors expanding with new East Coast office

CHESTERFIELD — Construction company Brinkmann Constructors is expanding nationally with a new office in Virginia.
The office, in Richmond, will enable Brinkmann to better access the East Coast market. The company currently is building four senior living developments there, executives said in a release. They hope to hire 18 people there by the end of the year.
“Brinkmann’s tremendous growth over the last several years has led us to this exciting new opportunity,” President Brian Satterthwaite said in a statement. “This new location will allow us to better serve existing clients, nurture new partnerships and continue to grow our national footprint.”
Brinkmann Vice President Brett Goodman will lead the Richmond office.
Brinkmann also has offices in Kansas City and Denver.
Steph Kukuljan
Steph Kukuljan covers real estate and development for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She is a St. Louis native.
