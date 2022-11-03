 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brinkmann Constructors names new CEO

  • 0

Brinkmann Constructors founder has stepped down as CEO, naming Brian Satterthwaite as the Chesterfield firm's new leader.

Bob Brinkmann, who founded the company in 1984, remains chairman of the board. Satterthwaite previously served as president of the company, a role now served by Tom Oberle, who mostly was executive vice president.

Satterthwaite and Oberle's promotions are part of a succession and ownership plan Brinkmann started several years ago. The company, one of the largest construction firms in the St. Louis region, has been employee-owned since 2013. 

 “The outstanding performance and leadership shown by Brian and Tom have proven instrumental to our growth and success,” Brinkmann said in a statement.

Brinkmann Constructors cut its teeth on retail construction and has broaden its scope to include student housing, senior living, industrial, multifamily and mixed use and office builds. It has annual sales revenue of $1.3 billion, according to a release.

People are also reading…

The company employs 350 people across its local and Denver, Kansas City and Richmond, Virginia, locations. 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Be on the lookout for these signs of a predatory credit card

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News