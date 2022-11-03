Brinkmann Constructors names new CEO

Brinkmann Constructors founder has stepped down as CEO, naming Brian Satterthwaite as the Chesterfield firm's new leader.

Bob Brinkmann, who founded the company in 1984, remains chairman of the board. Satterthwaite previously served as president of the company, a role now served by Tom Oberle, who mostly was executive vice president.

Satterthwaite and Oberle's promotions are part of a succession and ownership plan Brinkmann started several years ago. The company, one of the largest construction firms in the St. Louis region, has been employee-owned since 2013.

“The outstanding performance and leadership shown by Brian and Tom have proven instrumental to our growth and success,” Brinkmann said in a statement.

Brinkmann Constructors cut its teeth on retail construction and has broaden its scope to include student housing, senior living, industrial, multifamily and mixed use and office builds. It has annual sales revenue of $1.3 billion, according to a release.

The company employs 350 people across its local and Denver, Kansas City and Richmond, Virginia, locations.