British man appears in court to answer hacking charges in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A British man accused of belonging to a hacking group called The Dark Overlord pleaded not guilty in federal court Wednesday to charges he threatened to release data stolen from health care and accounting companies.
Nathan Francis Wyatt, 38, was extradited to the U.S. after an 11-month battle by his lawyers seeking to block the move. His appeal of his extradition was rejected last month by British courts.
Charging documents in U.S. District Court in St. Louis were not yet public Wednesday but records from the extradition case indicate Wyatt faces a conspiracy charge as well as two counts of aggravated identity theft and three counts of threatening damage to a computer.
He and co-conspirators are accused of accessing company data, and then threatening to release it publicly unless ransom was paid in the cryptocurrency bitcoin. Dark Overlord hackers threatened the daughter of the owner of a health care company, a judge's opinion in the extradition case said. The group stole money from the PayPal account of another health care provider, which was also threatened with the release of client records, the opinion said.
The group demanded $75,000 in bitcoin from a third health care company, and also extorted money from a fourth health care company and an accounting firm. Hackers demanded 400,000 British pounds from one of the health care companies, providing Wyatt's bank account details for the payment, the opinion said.
Two years ago, Wyatt was sentenced to 42 months in a British prison after pleading guilty to 20 counts of fraud, one count of possession of an identity document with an improper intention, and one count of blackmail, the extradition opinion said. Wyatt had been accused of demanding money from the owner of hacked computer and using stolen credit cards.
In court Wednesday, lawyer Kayla Williams said Wyatt served 14 months in prison and was then placed on electronic monitoring for four months after his release. He was then served with the federal arrest warrant and spent 11 months fighting extradition, she said.
Wyatt appeared in court an orange short-sleeve jail shirt and matching pants. He told U.S. Magistrate Judge Shirley Padmore Mensah that he left school at age 14, but understood what he was being charged with.
Prosecutors have asked Wyatt to be held in jail until trial, and he waived his right to a hearing on the issue. He has a fiance and three children in England, but no ties to St. Louis or the United States.
At the end of the hearing, Wyatt said, "Thank you, your honor," to Mensah, adding, "Have a nice holiday."
In 2016, Wyatt was arrested on suspicion of hacking into the iCloud account of Pippa Middleton, according to media reports. Middleton is the sister of Kate Middleton, now Duchess of Cambridge after her marriage to Britain's Prince William. Wyatt was not charged in the Middleton hacking, however.
The Dark Overlord has claimed credit for the release of stolen episodes of Netflix's "Orange is the New Black" and data on insurance payouts from the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks obtained from law firms, according to media reports.
This story will be updated with additional details following the unsealing of charging documents Wednesday.