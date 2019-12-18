British man pleads not guilty in St. Louis court to hacking charges

Two years ago, Wyatt was sentenced to 42 months in a British prison after pleading guilty to 20 counts of fraud, one count of possession of an identity document with an improper intention, and one count of blackmail, the extradition opinion said. Wyatt had been accused of demanding money from the owner of hacked computer and using stolen credit cards.

In court Wednesday, lawyer Kayla Williams said Wyatt served 14 months in prison and was then placed on electronic monitoring for four months after his release. He was then served with the federal arrest warrant and spent 11 months fighting extradition, she said.

Wyatt appeared in court in an orange short-sleeve jail shirt and matching pants. He told U.S. Magistrate Judge Shirley Padmore Mensah that he left school at age 14 but understood the charges against him.

Prosecutors have asked that Wyatt be held in jail until trial, and he waived his right to a hearing on the issue. He has a fiance and three children in England, but no ties to St. Louis or the United States.

Both sides will be back in court Jan. 15 for a status conference as prosecutors turn over "voluminous" evidence to the defense.

At the end of the hearing, Wyatt said, "Thank you, your honor," to Mensah, adding, "Have a nice holiday."