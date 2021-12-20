Britton led Mercy through boom. Now he's leaving and hospitals are changing, again

Operating revenues at Mercy, a nonprofit Catholic health care system, have risen to $7.4 billion last fiscal year from $3.9 billion in 2009. It now has 45 hospitals in four states — including dozens in Missouri, and others scattered across Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas — up from 29 in 2010. And it runs five hospitals in the St. Louis region, up from two when Britton took over.

In 2020, when COVID-19 hit Missouri, Mercy saw 60% of its revenue disappear in a month. It furloughed and laid off hundreds of workers, which Britton said was unavoidable.

“Those were difficult decisions… You don’t sit by and just wait, you have to take action,” Britton said. “You always look back and think of the human impact of it and wish that could have been avoided.”

In October the health system announced Britton’s plans to step down as CEO.

The succession plan has been 10 years in the making, Britton said. Eight years ago, the board decided the next CEO should be an internal candidate, and so they needed to build a bench of people who could step into the role.