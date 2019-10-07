A top official at the U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of Missouri has joined major St. Louis law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner.
The firm announced Monday it had hired Reginald Harris as a partner within its investigations, financial regulation and white collar practice. He will be based in St. Louis.
"Reggie is a terrific lawyer with extensive white collar and investigations experience," Bob Newmark, managing partner for Bthe firm's St. Louis office. "We are pleased that he is bringing his talents to our St. Louis office and believe that his insights will be a benefit to our clients and our growing investigations team."
Harris has worked for the U.S. Attorney's office here since 2002. U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen appointed Harris as executive assistant U.S. Attorney in November 2017. In that role, Harris was responsible for an anti-opioid initiative, civil rights investigations and Project Safe Neighborhoods, which combats gun and gang crime.
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner is one of the largest law firms in St. Louis, with about 200 attorneys in its downtown office. In 2018, Bryan Cave merged with London firm Berwin Leighton Paisner, and the combined firm now has some 1,400 lawyers in 31 offices around the world.