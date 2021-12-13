Bryce Gray’s memorable stories from 2021: Urban floods, cement, and awful times for baseball

My work in 2021 touched on several of the year’s defining stories: The post-vaccine era and challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, the worker shortages that have literally embodied the wider supply hiccups felt throughout the COVID-altered economy, a dramatic fight over a gas pipeline, a freak weather event that underscored our energy system’s vulnerability to a more erratic climate, and economic and environmental concerns about electricity-guzzling cryptocurrencies.
But five less-heralded stories ended up among my personal favorites from this trip around the sun. Here they are, in no particular order:
1. In an increasingly flood-weary river town like St. Louis, I found it striking — and startling — that one of the area’s top flood experts is no longer focused on the waters of the Mississippi or Missouri rivers. He says flash floods in densely populated communities are a bigger danger, thanks largely to the incompatible designs of urban watersheds with a more turbulent climate. Here's the story.
2. Missouri burns more coal for electricity than any state except Texas. But despite being a clean energy laggard, the stage could finally be set for a revolution, thanks to the passage of a complicated financing policy that will allow electric utilities — and their captive customers — to make an accelerated swap of coal power for cheaper renewables. Before its near unanimous approval by Jefferson City lawmakers, I gave an overview of the policy, called securitization, and its potential significance. You can read it here.
3. Plastic pollution is often an issue that can feel too overwhelmingly big and pervasive to take aim at, or localize for a news article. But around St. Louis and elsewhere, there is a growing push to tilt the onus of responsibility away from individual consumers, and toward the plastic producers saturating society with spiraling volumes of the material. Take a look.
4. Cement: It’s certainly in sight, but it's usually out of mind. This story packed in more mind-blowing tidbits than most. For example, producing the material accounts for about 5-8% of global greenhouse gas emissions — about half as much as transportation — and Missouri makes more of it than all but one other state, while boasting one of the world’s biggest cement plants near Ste. Genevieve. But regional plants show that there's growing momentum for the industry to decarbonize. Read the story.
5. I also made my Post-Dispatch sportswriting debut this year, with a story about Major League Baseball’s practice of having smaller-market teams play more playoff games at soap-opera hours — when many fans are stuck at work and unable to watch. Give it a read. And seethe.