Bryce Gray's memorable stories from 2021: Urban floods, cement, and awful times for baseball

3. Plastic pollution is often an issue that can feel too overwhelmingly big and pervasive to take aim at, or localize for a news article. But around St. Louis and elsewhere, there is a growing push to tilt the onus of responsibility away from individual consumers, and toward the plastic producers saturating society with spiraling volumes of the material. Take a look.

4. Cement: It’s certainly in sight, but it's usually out of mind. This story packed in more mind-blowing tidbits than most. For example, producing the material accounts for about 5-8% of global greenhouse gas emissions — about half as much as transportation — and Missouri makes more of it than all but one other state, while boasting one of the world’s biggest cement plants near Ste. Genevieve. But regional plants show that there's growing momentum for the industry to decarbonize. Read the story.

5. I also made my Post-Dispatch sportswriting debut this year, with a story about Major League Baseball’s practice of having smaller-market teams play more playoff games at soap-opera hours — when many fans are stuck at work and unable to watch. Give it a read. And seethe.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.