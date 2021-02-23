Bubbles, bubbles, bound for trouble? Financial analysts warn about overheated stocks

He added that the 80% rise in world stocks since last March’s COVID-19 meltdown — at a pace almost 10 times faster than that seen after the 2008 global financial crisis — had been driven by the well over $20 trillion worth of aid provided by governments and central banks.

Since the start of the year, though, the hopes that vaccines will help overcome the coronavirus and curtail the need for so much support have been building.

Tracking the trend in U.S. Treasuries, Europe’s still deeply negative German Bund yields are set for their biggest monthly jump in three years, and yields in deflation-plagued Japan are at their highest in more than two years.

There are echoes of the “taper tantrum” of 2013, when world stocks saw a number of 3-5 percentage point drops as global yields began to climb.

Stocks did recover, though, and were climbing again when U.S. yields topped 3%, and for SEB investment management’s global head of asset allocation Hans Peterson, any danger signs from the current rise in yields should also come with caveats.

“I don’t see it as a fundamental threat to the markets. But it is up for discussion,” he said.

SPAC-tacular